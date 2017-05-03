May 03, 2017 09:38 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
Young Turks in exclusive conversation with MakeMyTrip's Deep Kalra
Make-My-Trip is filling its warchest to take on the competition, that's the word from the firm's chairman & group CEO Deep Kalra after raising USD 330 million through equity financing. In an exclusive interaction with CNBC-TV18's Syna Dehnugra, Kalra also shared the details of Make-My-Trip's expansion blueprint.
