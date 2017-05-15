Yes Bank to appoint Debjani Ghosh as ind director

Mid-sized private sector lender Yes Bank today announced the appointment of computer hardware company Intel's executive Debjani Ghosh as an additional director on its board.

Ghosh's appointment as a non-executive director will be considered by the shareholders at the bank's forthcoming annual general meeting on June 6, a bank statement said.

She has been associated with Intel since 1996 and has held positions including country head and managing director for South Asia, the Yes Bank statement said.

"Ghosh is a senior and experienced leader and highly respected in the Indian technology industry for her strategic leadership and marketing acumen," the bank's managing director and chief executive Rana Kapoor said.