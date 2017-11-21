App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Nov 21, 2017 02:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Yes Bank raises $400 m loans from Japan, Taiwan

It exercised a greenshoe option to raise USD 250 million in a five year commercial loan from 17 Taiwanese banks, a statement said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

idsize private sector lender Yes Bank has raised USD 400 million in syndicated loans from lenders in Taiwan and Japan for on-lending to clients.

It exercised a greenshoe option to raise USD 250 million in a five year commercial loan from 17 Taiwanese banks, a statement said.

In Japan, it raised JPY 16.5 billion or USD 150 million from eight lenders in a one-year loan in a maiden transaction, it said.

This borrowing will be used for on-lending through its international branch at GIFT City, Ahmedabad. Its overall foreign asset book had stood at USD 1.4 billion as of September.

"Our maiden samurai transaction in Japan and strategic syndications in Taiwan demonstrate the Bank's ability to tap varied resource pools at competitive prices," its managing director and chief executive Rana Kapoor said in a statement.

This the second time the bank has raised money from Taiwan, after a USD 130 million loan from 10 banks last year, it said, adding that this year it had commitments of USD 355 million.

The bank scrip was trading 0.94 per cent up at Rs 316.15 a piece on the BSE at 1343 hrs, as against 0.66 per cent gain on the benchmark.

tags #Business #Companies #Japan #Taiwan #Yes Bank

most popular

I-T Department, SEBI begin crackdown on penny stock firms in PMO-led push

I-T Department, SEBI begin crackdown on penny stock firms in PMO-led push

Mumbai, Bengaluru & Delhi ranked among top investment destinations in Asia-Pacific

Mumbai, Bengaluru & Delhi ranked among top investment destinations in Asia-Pacific

Tigor electric variant could be rolled out for private buyers, too: Tata Motors MD

Tigor electric variant could be rolled out for private buyers, too: Tata Motors MD

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.