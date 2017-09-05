Yamuna Expressway Authority to sell Jaypee's land for refund

Moneycontrol News

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) on Monday approved a proposal to sell land belonging to the Jaypee Group to recover Rs 4,342 crore worth of dues.

In a board meeting on Monday, YEIDA Chief Executive Officer Arun Veer Singh said that they hope to raise nearly Rs 300 crore. The plan is yet to be approved by the Uttar Pradesh government.

Earlier, YEIDA CEO Singh had assured 3,087 buyers and plot owners that the Jaypee Group will start refunding their money by October 2017.

The move will bring relief to these home owners almost a year after being left in the lurch. In 2016, Jaypee group had scrapped five projects — Buddh Circuit-I, II, Aman-III, Nature View, and Udan — which were announced in 2013.

YEIDA also needs to recover dues from Jaypee for special economic zone (SEZ) land amounting to Rs 1,453 crore and Rs 2,889 crore as Land For Development (LFD) dues.

LFD is the land that the government allotted to Jaypee for the construction of the 165km Yamuna Expressway, connecting Greater Noida to Agra. It was to cost Rs 300 crore.

Officials have given an ultimatum to other such truant builders to fulfill their promises or face the consequences.