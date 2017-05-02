App
May 02, 2017 07:34 AM IST | Source: PTI

Yamaha sales up 7.66% at 68,827 units in April

The company had sold 63,927 units in April 2016, India Yamaha Motor said in a statement. Commenting on the sales performance, Yamaha Motor India Sales Vice-President (Sales and Marketing) Roy Kurian said the company has been able to increase its sales despite recent challenges like ban on BS III inventory that the industry faced.

He said the company is eyeing to achieve one million sales in 2017. It has introduced FZ 25, the macho street bike to cater to the premium segments that mostly dominates the urban market, Kurian added.

"On the other hand, the company will remain vigilant to tier II and tier III markets that could see reasonable surge in scooter sales,” he said.

