Xiaomi to unveil Mi Mix2 on 11th September ahead of iPhone 8's launch

Moneycontrol News

Xiaomi is all set to launch its newest smartphone, the Mi Mix2. The model which will be launched on 11th September will be the successor of Mi Mix that was unveiled last year.

The launch of the new model, which is the newest addition to the Chinese firms' list of smartphones will happen in China, said a report in News18. It is speculated that the early launch is being done not to clash with the launch of iPhone 8 in mind. The company which has a history of producing high-quality phones at low prices has a large following around the globe.

The new model will have a larger screen-to-body ratio compared to the Mi Mix along with a bezel-less look.

The model is expected to have a 6.4 inch display and 2560x1440 pixel resolution. Powered by a Snapdragon 835 processor the model as per reports will have a 6 GB RAM and an internal storage of 128/256 GB. The new model is also expected to be supported by a 4500 mAh battery.

It is expected that the new model will be soon launched in India. Manu Kumar Jain, MD Xiaomi India had posted a tweet that indicated the new models' arrival. The company is also about to launch the Mi 5X soon.