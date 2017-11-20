Xiaomi to invest USD 1 billion in Indian startups, introduce new products

In a bid to create an ecosystem for its mobile applications, Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi is looking to invest USD 1 billion in 100 Indian startups over a period of five years, according to a report by the Mint.

The company's Chief Executive Office Lei Jun has told the newspaper that Xiaomi and its sister firm Shunwei Capital will be investing in startups that produce content, financial technology and hyper local services to help increase adoption of mobile internet in India.

Shunwei Capital has stakes in Indian companies such as Hungama and KrazyBee, a student credit platform.

Lei told the newspaper, "In China, in the past four years we’ve invested $4 billion in over 300 companies. In the next five years, we will invest in 100 companies in India. We will basically replicate the most successful ecosystem business model of China in India."

"We will have all types of services and products and integrate them. That is the Xiaomi business model. We focus on a few key things and everything else, we let our partners provide. We’ve reached just a huge scale in seven years because of this partnership/affiliation model," he added.

According to the report, India is Xiaomi's largest market after China where it sells also sells televisions, air purifiers and other electronic products.

Lei told the newspaper that Xiaomi will introduce more products in India over the next two quarters. The company is already selling its phones in around 60 countries and had last raised equity capital at a valuation of USD 40 billion in 2014.