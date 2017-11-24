App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Nov 24, 2017 11:47 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Working towards maintaining gross margins, says Kansai Nerolac

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, HM Bharuka, VC & MD of Kansai Nerolac spoke about the latest happenings in the company and gave his outlook for the future.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

CLSA has initiated coverage on Kansai Nerolac Paints. The brokerage expects potential market share gains in the decorative paints business to be the key driver for the stock and they forecast earnings per growth (EPS) growth of 17 percent between FY18 and FY20.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, HM Bharuka, VC & MD of Kansai Nerolac spoke about the latest happenings in the company and gave his outlook for the future.

Bharuka said that goods and services tax (GST) worries are behind paint industry now.

He expects government to rationalise GST rates on paints in the next round.

Talking about business, he said we are working towards maintaining gross margins.

He further said that we are improving focus towards decorative side of the business.

We expect to have double-digit growth, he added.

Watch accompanying video for more details.

tags #Business #Kansai Nerolac Paints

most popular

President Kovind approves ordinance on Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

President Kovind approves ordinance on Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

Time to spot multibaggers in logistics sector? Top 5 stocks to look at

Time to spot multibaggers in logistics sector? Top 5 stocks to look at

BNP Paribas cautiously optimistic on India; top 12 bottom-up stock ideas up for grabs

BNP Paribas cautiously optimistic on India; top 12 bottom-up stock ideas up for grabs

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.