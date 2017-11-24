Working towards maintaining gross margins, says Kansai Nerolac

CLSA has initiated coverage on Kansai Nerolac Paints. The brokerage expects potential market share gains in the decorative paints business to be the key driver for the stock and they forecast earnings per growth (EPS) growth of 17 percent between FY18 and FY20.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, HM Bharuka, VC & MD of Kansai Nerolac spoke about the latest happenings in the company and gave his outlook for the future.

Bharuka said that goods and services tax (GST) worries are behind paint industry now.

He expects government to rationalise GST rates on paints in the next round.

Talking about business, he said we are working towards maintaining gross margins.

He further said that we are improving focus towards decorative side of the business.

We expect to have double-digit growth, he added.