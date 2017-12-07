App
Dec 07, 2017 12:39 PM IST

Woodland eyes 15% revenue growth in FY18

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Footwear and apparel brand Woodland is eyeing a revenue growth of 15 per cent in the current financial year.

Aero Club, manufactures and retailers of the brand, is also trying to popularise the hi-fashion formal luxury brand 'Woods' in India.

"Our revenue in the last financial year was Rs 1,200 crore from operations in India, Hong Kong, Middle East and CIS nations," MD of Aero Club, Harkirat Singh said.

He said the topline would grow by 15 per cent this fiscal, despite a slump in sales in July and August due to implementation of the GST.

Singh said the company currently has 600 stores, mostly owned, and its products are also available in 5,000 multi-brand outlets.

"We plan to add 30 to 40 stores each year."

Nearly 15 per cent of the company's business comes from e-commerce portals, he said.

On increasing the number of Woods stores in the country, Singh said, "We opened two such stores in Delhi. Now, we are looking for space in Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune and Kolkata."

To a query, he added the company would expand its presence in tier-I and tier-II cities through the franchise route.

