Wonderla opens Rs 40 cr space flying experience ride

Amusement park operator Wonderla Holidays Limited today announced inauguration of its latest attraction 'Mission Interstellar' here, where it has invested Rs 40 crore to build the space flying experience ride.

The ride has been developed in collaboration with leading US and European theme park design companies while installation and integration was managed completely by Wonderla Engineering team, the company said in a statement.

It boasts impressive technical features including 3,500 sqft parabolic screen, 4K resolution laser projector, and hydraulic lift seating system for 60 pax from Italy to make the ride real and immersive. The attraction is housed an eight-story tall building with a 23 metre dome shaped roof, it said.

"Guests aboard the ride vehicle lifts them 40 ft up into the dome and the film is projected on to the giant dome screen so that the projected images completely fill the viewer’s field of vision," the statement said.

The "floating/flying" movement of the ride vehicle is synchronised with the film, projected using a high tech laser projector, resulting in a fully immersive, breathtaking sensation of soaring through the space.

In addition to the ride movements, environmental effects like wind are provided to create a realistic flying experience, it was stated.