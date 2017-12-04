App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Dec 04, 2017 04:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Wonderla opens Rs 40 cr space flying experience ride

The ride has been developed in collaboration with leading US and European theme park design companies while installation and integration was managed completely by Wonderla Engineering team, the company said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Amusement park operator Wonderla Holidays Limited today announced inauguration of its latest attraction 'Mission Interstellar' here, where it has invested Rs 40 crore to build the space flying experience ride.

The ride has been developed in collaboration with leading US and European theme park design companies while installation and integration was managed completely by Wonderla Engineering team, the company said in a statement.

It boasts impressive technical features including 3,500 sqft parabolic screen, 4K resolution laser projector, and hydraulic lift seating system for 60 pax from Italy to make the ride real and immersive. The attraction is housed an eight-story tall building with a 23 metre dome shaped roof, it said.

"Guests aboard the ride vehicle lifts them 40 ft up into the dome and the film is projected on to the giant dome screen so that the projected images completely fill the viewer’s field of vision," the statement said.

The "floating/flying" movement of the ride vehicle is synchronised with the film, projected using a high tech laser projector, resulting in a fully immersive, breathtaking sensation of soaring through the space.

In addition to the ride movements, environmental effects like wind are provided to create a realistic flying experience, it was stated.

tags #Business #Companies #Wonderla Holidays

most popular

Lucky 7! Stocks which could double their EPS by FY19; do you have them on your list?

Lucky 7! Stocks which could double their EPS by FY19; do you have them on your list?

Avoid big losses in your portfolio: Use options strategy to hedge risk

Avoid big losses in your portfolio: Use options strategy to hedge risk

Budget 2018: Pensioners, corporates could get tax breaks, no big bang reforms expected

Budget 2018: Pensioners, corporates could get tax breaks, no big bang reforms expected

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.