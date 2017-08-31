App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Aug 31, 2017 06:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Women entrepreneurs invent an imaginary male colleague to surpass industry sexism

For over six months all e-mail communications were directed via Keith who was hypothetically presented as a normal man who played sports in his college and was a devoted husband and an expecting father

Women entrepreneurs invent an imaginary male colleague to surpass industry sexism

oneycontrol News

Penelope Gazin and Kate Dwyer, who launched Witchsy, an American online art shop had to invent a male co-founder to be taken seriously. The duo invented an imaginary male co-founder to make communication easier.

 

In a recent interview, the entrepreneur duo pointed fingers towards the sexist attitude that is prevailing. The duo said that they had to bring in an imaginary character, Keith Mann to the board in order to be taken seriously by people.

For over six months all e-mail communications were directed via Keith who was hypothetically presented as a normal man who played sports in his college and was a devoted husband and an expecting father.

As per a report in Quartz, the women said while nobody took them seriously the reaction was more prompt and serious when people were approached by ‘Keith’. “It would take me days to get a response, but Keith could not only get a response and a status

“It would take me days to get a response, but Keith could not only get a response and a status update but also be asked if he wanted anything else or if there was anything else that Keith needed help with”, said Gazin.

tags #Business #trends

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.