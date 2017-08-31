Women entrepreneurs invent an imaginary male colleague to surpass industry sexism

oneycontrol News

Penelope Gazin and Kate Dwyer, who launched Witchsy, an American online art shop had to invent a male co-founder to be taken seriously. The duo invented an imaginary male co-founder to make communication easier.

In a recent interview, the entrepreneur duo pointed fingers towards the sexist attitude that is prevailing. The duo said that they had to bring in an imaginary character, Keith Mann to the board in order to be taken seriously by people.

For over six months all e-mail communications were directed via Keith who was hypothetically presented as a normal man who played sports in his college and was a devoted husband and an expecting father.

As per a report in Quartz, the women said while nobody took them seriously the reaction was more prompt and serious when people were approached by ‘Keith’. “It would take me days to get a response, but Keith could not only get a response and a status

“It would take me days to get a response, but Keith could not only get a response and a status update but also be asked if he wanted anything else or if there was anything else that Keith needed help with”, said Gazin.