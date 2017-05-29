App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
May 29, 2017 01:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Wockhardt's Shendra unit gets clearance from Irish regulator

The Shendra facility was inspected from February 27 to March 3 this year.

Wockhardt's Shendra unit gets clearance from Irish regulator

Moneycontrol News

Drug maker Wockhardt on Monday said Irish regulator cleared its Shendra formulation plant in Aurangabad, Maharashtra.

"We wish to inform the exchanges that the Health Products Regulatory Authority of Ireland (HPRA) has granted a certificate of GMP (good manufacturing practices) compliance to our Shendra facility," the company said in a statement to exchanges.

The Shendra facility was inspected from February 27 to March 3 this year.

Ireland is a member country of European Union. Typically, EU member states depend on each other's inspections based on a mutual recognition agreement.

Wockhardt's manufacturing facility in Shendra is new and serves the UK, Irish and domestic markets.

The company doesn't disclose its sales in Ireland.

Wockhardt acquired Irish drug-maker Pinewood Laboratories in 2006 and runs a manufacturing unit there.

Shendra facility is under US FDA warning letter and is going through remediation.

Shares of Wockhardt rose 0.32 percent and were trading at Rs.588.40 on BSE at 12.02 am, the benchmark Sensex gained 0.06 percent to 31,053.29 points.

tags #Business #Companies #Wockhardt

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.