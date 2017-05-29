Wockhardt's Shendra unit gets clearance from Irish regulator

Moneycontrol News

Drug maker Wockhardt on Monday said Irish regulator cleared its Shendra formulation plant in Aurangabad, Maharashtra.

"We wish to inform the exchanges that the Health Products Regulatory Authority of Ireland (HPRA) has granted a certificate of GMP (good manufacturing practices) compliance to our Shendra facility," the company said in a statement to exchanges.

The Shendra facility was inspected from February 27 to March 3 this year.

Ireland is a member country of European Union. Typically, EU member states depend on each other's inspections based on a mutual recognition agreement.

Wockhardt's manufacturing facility in Shendra is new and serves the UK, Irish and domestic markets.

The company doesn't disclose its sales in Ireland.

Wockhardt acquired Irish drug-maker Pinewood Laboratories in 2006 and runs a manufacturing unit there.

Shendra facility is under US FDA warning letter and is going through remediation.

Shares of Wockhardt rose 0.32 percent and were trading at Rs.588.40 on BSE at 12.02 am, the benchmark Sensex gained 0.06 percent to 31,053.29 points.