With projects from Dharavi to Purana Qila, small and stuck are no-no at NBCC

NBCC (India) Ltd ticks all the boxes on an excel sheet -- long-term, short-term, best 1-year returns best 5-year returns, etc etc. So when harried buyers of properties, left unfinished by developers like Jaypee Infratech and Amrapali, wanted NBCC to play the knight in shining armour, its Chairman and Managing Director Anoop Kumar Mittal played cool, or let’s say business-like. After all, commercial undertakings are not run on popular demands and emotions.

"No way. If they came through the government, then it was a different issue. But we are not interested in bidding for those projects. Had we got work of a third party, let’s say, project management, that would have been a different scenario. But not this way where they will put out a bid and we complete those projects. It’s a government company and so if the government asked us, we will. Sarkar ki company hai," Mittal told Moneycontrol in an interview.

Blame NBCC’s own success in Delhi and other cities in securing government orders to build large residential and commercial properties for raising the expectations of those buyers, currently fighting their battles in the Supreme Court.

NBCC is the government’s preferred contractor for rebuilding all the old buildings and assets belonging to its ministries and departments in Delhi and in other cities in the country. These include housing societies occupied by government employees in the heart of Delhi like those in Sarojini Nagar, Nauroji Nagar and East Kidwai Nagar.

The company also gets orders from governments at the centre and in states to rebuild and redevelop old campuses and establishments like those of AIIMS and IITs and various other colleges.

The project management consultancy work – operating on risk-free, high margin and negative working capital -- contributes 80 to 85 percent to the company’s annual topline, the rest coming from real estate development and engineering, procurement and construction operation in civil and structural works.

“We have an order book now. There is a clear visibility. What we have to do now is execution and we are focused on that,” he said.

It is the occupation that a Rs 75,000-crore-order book brings that helps Mittal say no to distress calls like those of Jaypee buyers. A fallout of the humongous order book is that NBCC has now decided to say no to any order that is less than Rs. 100 crores in contract value.

“The reason is simple. When you have big projects, you should do big projects. Why should we spread ourselves by taking up small, small projects,” Mittal said.

The company is also waiting for a policy on transit-oriented development to start work on its ambitious project at Karkardooma in east Delhi. The project will be the first of its kind in the country where residences, commercial complexes, schools colleges and transport facilities like metro will come up in close proximity.

Mittal revealed that slum rehabilitation projects at Dharavi in Mumbai could also become part of the order book. Some affordable housing projects were also in sight, he said.

NBCC has also got a mandate to develop Purana Qila (Old Fort) -- in the national capital. Having adopted the monument, NBCC will now upgrade the tourist site and maintain it. Between developing Asia’s largest slum in the country’s financial capital and maintaining a heritage site in the national capital, there’s money to be made.