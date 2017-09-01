With a Rs 1,000-cr IPO, Nirav Modi plans to say (Firestar) Diamond is your BFF

Moneycontrol News

Remember De Beers’ famous ad which said a diamond is forever? A certain diamantaire and his company, with a wish to list on the stock exchanges, may want to tweak that tagline to ‘a Firestar Diamond is best friend forever’. Firestar Diamond, the company belonging to famous fine jewellery and diamond merchant Nirav Modi, is doing a few things to wear that crown. One of them is a Rs 1,000-crore initial public offering (IPO), sources told Moneycontrol.

The issue is likely to comprise fresh shares only, one source said.

Firestar Diamond sources its raw material from miners like Alrosa and Rio Tinto. The company is the sole distributor in India for Argyle pink diamonds, among the world’s most sought-after gems. The company has three manufacturing facilities — one each at Surat and Mumbai in India and one at Armenian capital Yerevan.

The company even claims to have created multiple patented diamond cuts. According to its website, Modi — a son and grandson of old world cutters — entered the diamond industry at 19 and subsequently diversified to design and manufacturing of fine jewellery.

India is the hub of the global jewellery market because of its low costs and availability of high-skilled labour. It is the world’s largest cutting and polishing centre for diamonds. The country exports 75 percent of the world’s polished diamonds, as per statistics from the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council.

According to data posted on the website of the trade body, gems and jewellery exports for 2016-17 were at USD 35.59 billion. Of this, exports of cut and polished diamonds fetched the country USD 22.78 billion. India is now the second-largest exporter of diamonds to China.