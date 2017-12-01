With plenty on its platter, Swiggy is on many investors' menu

Swiggy's increasing grip in the food-tech startup sector over the past three years is now luring major investors including Softbank, Alibaba, Tencent and Flipkart to buy stakes in the food ordering and delivering company.

Media reports state that the Bundl Technologies-owned Swiggy is in talks with the Japnese entity, which has shown interest in investing about USD 200-250 million for a minority stake in the company. The deal is reported to be signed at a pre-money valuation of USD 600-650 million.

Tencent, which has already invested USD 50 million in the food startup, is planning to pump in an additional USD 50 million. Jack Ma-led Alibaba has also expressed interest in investing in Swiggy, as per media reports.

The list of other interested investors also includes Flipkart which intends to invest USD 50 million in Swiggy, as per the news report. The Indian e-commerce company had earlier initiated acquisition talks with Swiggy.

As per the data on Traxcn, Swiggy has so far received USD 156 million from investors like Naspers, Accel Partners, SAIF Partners, Bessemer Venture Partners, Harmony Partners, Norwest Venture Partners, InnoVen Capital, DST Global and RB Investments.

Swiggy is among a few foodtech startups that did not shut down or downsize operations due to the concentrated peak of delivery, unpredictable demand patterns, the high cost of operations.

According to FoodTech Startup Report 2017 released by the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), over 150 foodtech startups shut shops in 2016.

Foodtech was among the worst hit segments last year due to the slowdown in funding, which prompted startups to hold back from expanding. The lack of funding also forced the companies to shell out money from their pockets to lure customers through offers and discounts to compete with others.

The sector received less than USD 80 million in 2016 as compared to USD 500 million funding in 2015, indicating the low investor sentiment in the sector, as per a study by RedSeer Consulting.

Some food start-ups such as Dazo and Eatlo shut shop, while others such as Spoonjoy were acquired by hyperlocal grocery delivery start-up Grofers.

Swiggy's past record of surviving through the tough times makes it desirable for major investors to put money in this start-up, which is estimated to be valued at USD 400 million.

In addition, Swiggy has a lot to offer to its investors. The company is currently functional in over ten cities across India and has reportedly partnered with 20,000 restaurants. Several big food chains such as Cafe Coffee Day, Eatongo and Brekkie have partnered with Swiggy, adding to the company's wide reach.

According to a 2017 report by a Redseer consultancy, Swiggy recorded the highest Net Promoter Score (NPS) — a management tool that can be used to gauge the loyalty of a firm's customer relationships — from both consumer and partner side among all the foodtech firms.

Swiggy focused on easing customer's experience of ordering food online without having to worry about a minimum order as well as delivering food within the stipulated time — 40 minutes. It also enables customers to track their orders in real time.

The food-tech firms show promising results in the delivering game, which is often seen as a non-profitable segment because the average value of each order is quite low compared to other countries. Also, if a food delivering firm offers a discount, it may have to reduce its own 10-12 percent of the delivery charge it asks from restaurants.

The firm is also backed by loyal customers and a wide range of partners who seem to be satisfied with the firm's management, resulting in drawing the attention of major investors.