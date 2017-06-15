Wipro wins multi-year managed services contract from Finnish firm Valmet

Moneycontrol News

Wipro Ltd said it had won an IT applications managed service contract from Finland-based Valmet, a developer and supplier of technologies, automation and services for pulp, paper and energy industries.

As part of the multi-year contract, Wipro will provide maintenance and support for the new ERP platform for all geographies that Valmet operates in. Wipro will also provide support for end to end testing around the implementation and rollout of the new ERP platform.

“Wipro has proven experience in managing complex application portfolios including a wide array of market leading ERP platforms,” said Carl-Henrik Hallström, head of the Nordic Region, Wipro, in a statement.

Valmet’s technology products include pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, and power plants for bioenergy production. The company clocked revenues of about 2.9 billion euros last year, and has a global workforce of 12,000.