Wipro to expand operations in London, to set up 3rd office    

Tech giant Wipro Limited is going to expand its operations in London by setting up its third office in the UK capital. Announcing this at a press conference,organised by London & Partners (L&P),Rajan Kohli, senior vice-president and global head of Wipro Digital, said "Our latest Wipro Digital pod in London is a significant milestone in our continued growth journey, helping attract great design and engineering talent to serve clients in the United Kingdom and Europe."

Kohli said the additional presence in London would allow the company to serve the digital clients better. David Slater, Director of International Trade and Investment at L&P, said Wipro is among a host of Indian tech firms to make significant investments in London.

He said the Indian tech businesses are expected to create over 400 new jobs in London this year.

He also announced that London & Partners would set up an office here to explore the business potential for London as well as Bengaluru. Slater said, "London and Bengaluru are hotbeds for innovation and creativity and we see a fantastic opportunity for UK and Indian tech companies to do business across the markets."

"Our decision to open a new office in Bengaluru will help us reach key decision makers in India and support our continued drive to help Indian businesses expand and internationalise in London," he added.