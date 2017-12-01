Wipro to contest $140 million lawsuit from client National Grid US

Moneycontrol News

Wipro, India’s third largest software exporter, on Friday said it would challenge a USD 140 million lawsuit filed by electric utility firm National Grid US over an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) project which began in 2009.

In a filing to the stock exchanges, Wipro said National Grid US has filed a case in the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York, seeking USD 140 million plus additional costs relating to the project, which Wipro joined in 2010.

“National Grid has been a valued customer of Wipro in the US and UK for several years. Wipro strongly believes the allegations misstate facts and the claims are baseless. Wipro will vigorously contest the allegations in court,” Wipro said in the filing.

The company added that it provided valuable services to National Grid with skill and care and has extensive experience in dealing with ERP projects.

According to Wipro, the project was completed in 2014.

National Grid faced several lawsuits from employee unions after it faced issues with the upgrade of its payroll system in 2012, post Hurricane Sandy. The lack of readiness of National Grid’s payroll system was blamed for employees being unable to receive their salaries and other payments on time.

In 2014, an audit report pointed out that the flawed planning around upgrading its legacy payroll system could cost National Grid nearly USD 1 billion. “The audit report largely blames National Grid's decision to hire vendors with little experience handling SAP platforms. It points out that Wipro, one of the main vendors, had 'virtually no experience' implementing an SAP platform in the US,” said a Business Insider story from October 2014.