Wipro employees working in India get an average increment of 5%

Moneycontrol News

India’s third-largest IT firm Wipro has given an average increment of 5 percent to employees working in the country, substantially lower than the 9.5 percent hike given last year, reports The Times of India.

The report said that the hike for onshore employees (abroad) was better as compared to last year, signifying the thrust that Indian IT firms are giving to local employees based in customer locations.

The hike is effective from June 1 for all eligible employees. The increment for onshore employees ranged from low to mid-single digit depending on their location, while offshore employees received a mid-single digit hike.

The low hike this year can be attributed to increasing automation, slowing business demand and US President Donald Trump's rhetoric of hiring American and tightening H-1B visa norms.

The salary of Wipro Chairman Azim Premji took a significant dip as his pay decreased by 63 percent in FY17 compared to a year ago.