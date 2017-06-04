Wipro chief Azim Premji took home 63% less salary, zero commission in FY17

The drop in net profit of India's third-largest IT services exporter - Wipro - has led its Executive Chairman Azim Premji to take home 63 percent less salary for FY17 compared to a year ago.

He also received no commission during the fiscal year, the Financial Express reported quoting the company's filings with the US SEC.

According to US SEC filings, Premji’s salary for FY17 stood at USD 1,08,206 as compared to USD 2, 92,991 in FY16. This salary does not include the long-term benefits like provident fund and pension.

Chief Strategy Officer and board member Rishad Premji also took a 23-percent cut on salary for FY17 at USD 2, 33,479 for FY17 as compared to $3, 03,198 in FY16.

Wipro reported net profit of Rs 8489.5 crore for FY17, down 4.69 percent from FY16.

In its regulatory filings, Wipro is reported to have said, “Azim Premji is entitled to a commission at the rate of 0.5 percent on incremental net profit of Wipro Limited for the fiscal year 2017 over the previous year. For the year ended March 2017, commission paid to Premji is nil.”

The dip in compensation for key executives of Indian IT companies reflects a lowered growth rate of the sector.

Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka also received USD 6.68 million for FY17, a 61 percent cut over last year.

Sikka was eligible for a USD 11 million pay including basic salary, variable pay, restricted stock units (RSUs) and performance stock options for the year. But the company’s performance in 2016-17 disappointed the street, especially after it lowered its annual revenue guidance thrice last fiscal.

The IT sector is expected to record only single digit growth rate during the current fiscal. The sector has witnessed a slowdown after the change in the regulations on visas by the US government.