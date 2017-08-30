Wind power tariff touches a new low, state discoms seek renegotiation on earlier deals

Moneycontrol News

After solar power was sold for a tariff of Rs 2.44 per unit in May, the electricity produced from wind farms have also touched a new low. At an auction held on Tuesday by Tamil Nadu’s state-owned electricity distribution company, Tangedco, the wind power was quoted as Rs 3.42 per unit.

This is below the tariff of Rs 3.46 per unit set in the first wind power auction in February which eventually was pegged as the base price by Tangedco for the latest round of auction, as per a report by The Financial Express. The February price was 17 percent lower than the lowest feed in tariff of Rs 4.16 per unit in India.

However, the aggressive bidding for renewable energy capacities have started recoiling on the industry at large, CRISIL said in a report.

India's installed wind power capacity is 32,508 MW. Tamil Nadu produces nearly 8,000 MW of energy through its wind farms, highest in the country

At multiple junctures in the recent past, state power discoms have been reluctant in buying the wind power at the contracted price citing high costs. The discoms have also been late on their payments even after repeatedly told by the state’s energy regulator to do so.

Such measures by state discoms have been adopted to compel power developers to offer discounts. According to CRISIL, because of the delay in payments, investments to the tune of over Rs 48,000 crore are currently at risk.

Concurrently, discoms have started calling for a renegotiation of the power purchase agreements (PPAs) signed in recent years at higher tariffs, CRSIL report said.

Moreover, a section of the wind energy industry had petitioned in the Madras High Court against Tangedco for keeping the base price for the auction at such low level. However, they later accepted the terms and participated in the auction, though the case is still going on in the court.

CRISIL report warned that 2000-3000 MW of projects which were allotted or had PPAs signed over Q3-Q4 fiscal 2017 at feed-in tariffs are at high risk of renegotiation.