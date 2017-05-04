May 04, 2017 09:49 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
Will start production with joint venture partner Tata this year: Boeing
Boeing is happy with the flight plan it has charted for India. It will triple its manufacturing in the country, that's the word coming in from Boeing India President Pratyush Kumar. CNBC-TV18's Anshu Sharma caught up with him and asked him about the deliveries that the company has in store for this year.
