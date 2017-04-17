Will Siri be your pal on the Apple driverless car?

Moneycontrol

Tech giant Apple's voice-assistant Siri could soon be a part of your daily drive. With the California-based company's name appearing on the list of approved applicants issued by the US motor vehicle’s regulator, all speculations over its plans to build driverless cars have been laid to rest.

The maker of iPhone and Mac joins the list of 30 applicants in the US that includes traditional car companies like Daimler as well as tech giants like Google.

Apple is rumoured to have begun work on driverless (also called autonomous) cars two years ago but the work has been shrouded in mystery. Internally called as Project Titan there are reportedly more than 1,000 Apple engineers working on the top-secret project.

While the Daimler-Bosch combine has led from the front on its mission to put an autonomous car on the roads as early as 2021, Apple has not declared any launch timelines. It has, however, secured license to test three 2015-made Lexus RX450h with the new technology.

BMW, Honda, Ford, Volkswagen, Tesla, General Motors, Nissan, NVIDIA Corporation, Delphi, Faraday and Future, Zoox Inc are some of the other companies who have secured the permit to develop driverless cars issued by the US government.

Perhaps it’s the alliance of BMW, Intel and Mobileye which is the most ambitious of the lot. The three companies have announced plans of launching a fleet of 40 driver-less cars by the middle of this year. These will be refitted BMW 7 Series luxury sedans.

Closer home driverless car technology has caught the imagination of not just the general public but of the government as well. The recently passed Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2016 has a provision for exemption of application of the Act on certain types of vehicles which promote innovation.

"In order to promote innovation and research and development in the fields of vehicular engineering, mechanically-propelled vehicles and transportation in general, the Central Government may exempt certain types of mechanically propelled vehicles from the application of the provisions of this Act," the Bill stated.

While the Bill does not specifically talk about driver-less cars it is widely believed to be referring to the same technology. For this the government inserted a new section 2B tagged as ‘Promotion of Innovation’ in the Bill.

Tata Motors, the country’s fifth largest car maker, has semi and fully autonomous vehicles on its radar apart from interactive navigation, artificial intelligence and advanced vehicle diagnostics solutions for which it is working with Microsoft.

A Tata Group company Tata Elxsi went a step further to announce that it will test-drive driverless cars on the congested Bengaluru roads. Three years ago the company tested an autonomous Tata Motors sedan Zest.

At a recent Microsoft event held in Mumbai Guenter Butschek, managing director, Tata Motors said, "Connected cars can actually open up a new experience to the consumers, which is where he will experience interactive navigation. In the mid to long-term we are going to get to autonomous driving moving from semi-autonomous driving but our key focus in order to provide affordable solutions to enhance safety norms."

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover is working on a fleet of 100 research vehicles to test autonomous vehicles and connected technology. According to a study by KPMG the market for driverless cars could touch £900 billion by 2025.