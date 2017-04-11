Will RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group's entry into packaged foods prove to be 'Too Yumm'?

RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group Monday announced its foray into the fast moving consumer goods business with the launch of two products Foxnuts and Wheat Thins under its first packaged snacks brand Too Yumm.

From two products in eight variants across 15,000-20,000 outlets in three months, the company plans to expand its presence in the foods segment comprising snacks and packaged foods with 10 products including 40-50 variants across 100,000 outlets over next 12 months.

But the question is whether entry in this segment will indeed prove too yummy for the group with biggies like Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Britannia, Nestle India among other smaller local players are already fighting for space.

Food has been among the fastest growing and most attractive business segments within the FMCG space. In fact, six of the eight FMCG companies that listed on the exchanges in the past decade are exclusively in this space.

For starters, the packaged foods market is estimated to be worth nearly Rs 2.5 lakh crore. In a recent interview to FnBnews.com, Rajesh Nath, Managing Director of VDMA India (the German Federation in India) pointed out India is one of the top five markets for packaged food in the world and the second-largest in Asia with a sales volume of 34 million tonne in 2015.

Citing British market research company Euromonitor International India's analysis, he noted, the total sales of packaged food is expected to increase by roughly seven percent annually within the next five years. If this were true, packaged food sales in India will reach roughly 52-55 million tonne by 2020. Euromonitor expects the country to be the third-biggest market for packaged food in 2020, after China and the United States. It is, however, interesting to note that per capita consumption of packaged food in India is still at 24 kg per year which means the market is still in its nascent stages.

Within the packaged food segment, experts estimate the ready-to eat segment to post a strong compounded growth of over 20 percent in the five years to 2019. Rising incomes, consumption preferences due to lifestyle changes and expansion in retail trade will provide scope for such growth.

Also, urban regions currently account for over 80 percent of the demand for packaged food, leaving a huge room for growth in the semi-urban and rural areas. Categories like processed dairy products, frozen ready-to-eat foods, diet snacks, processed meat and probiotic drinks are slowly gaining traction over the segment which was traditionally ruled by bakery products, and processed canned and frozen foods, among others.

But the key to growth in the uncharted semi and rural regions is the introduction of smaller pack sizes at low price points. And the Goenka group has this aspect covered. Even as the two products - Foxnuts and Wheat Thins - would be initially available at two price points of Rs 20 and Rs 30 a pack, the company has plan to gradually roll out snack packs at Rs 5.

Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman of the USD 2.6 billion (revenue) conglomerate group which operates power utility company CESC and a chain of retail stores under the brand Spencer's Retail, sees investments of Rs 10,000 crore over a period of one year in the new business. The amount will cover takeovers, new factory set-ups, brand building, creation of distribution network, and product and infrastructure acquisitions, among others.

Goenka, who apart from being a business icon also owns cricket team Rising Pune Supergiants and football team Atletico de Kolkata, believes acquisitions will be key for the FMCG business, which has a capacity to earn gross average margin of nearly 40-50 percent. However, according to him while the company will be hungry for takeovers it is not going to be foolish in its acquisitions.

If it is any indicator, revenues in packaged foods business for incumbent giant HUL trebled in the past seven years.

It now remains to be seen if the new business indeed brings similar growth opportunities for the Sanjiv Goenka Group, which is already working on restructuring its power utility business to focus on distribution rather than generation.