Will launch eight new models in next four years: Rakesh Srivastava of Hyundai

Hyundai India today launched the facelifted Xcent at an introductory price of Rs 5.38 lakh ex showroom Delhi. The company is betting big on the sales of its hatchbacks and sedans to cab aggregators and rent-a-car companies. In order to not dilute their brand image Hyundai has launched 'Prime' - a sub brand for commercial vehicle sales. CNBC-TV18's Areeb Sherwani caught up with Rakesh Srivastava, Director for Marketing and Sales for Hyundai India. Srivastava said the company is planning massive investment into India over the next four years. Here's an excerpt of that conversation.