Will be able to improve margin further as capacity improves: Orient Paper

Paper stocks have been buzzing in trade lately. In an interview to CNBC-TV18, ML Pachisia, MD of Orient Paper and Industries spoke about the latest happenings in the company and gave his outlook for the future.

Pachisia said we will be able to improve margin further as capacity improves.

He expects additional capacity of tissue to add Rs 30-40 crore to company's revenue.

Talking about demerger, he said he expects demerger process to begin by end of this quarter.

On stake sale front, he said HIL is a strategic investment and so not looking to sell stake currently. We may monetise stake in Century Textiles and Industries if we find the right valuation, he added.