Will Adani Power's move to transfer ultra mega project to its unit benefit anyone?

Moneycontrol Research

Adani Power now seems to be looking inwards to work out a solution for its troubled Mundra-based 4,620 MW Ultra Mega Power Project (UMPP). The options were getting narrower after the Supreme Court set aside an earlier tribunal ruling that allowed Adani Power to charge compensatory tariff from consumers. The company recently approved a slump sale of its Mundra-based plant to its subsidiary company Adani Power (Mundra).

Due to the adverse court ruling, the company took a write-off of Rs 4,360 crore in Q4FY17 leading to a loss of Rs 4,960 crore. While the Mundra project has already lost the equity (due to accumulated losses) it is now casting its shadow on other good assets.

To put it in perspective, because of the write-off, its consolidated net worth has fallen from about Rs 7,400 crore in FY16 to Rs 2300 crore in FY17. While consolidated gross borrowings have remained more or less at the same level of Rs 55,000 crore, debt-to-equity jumped to 18.5 times in FY17 with an interest coverage ratio of around one-time.

A possible corollary of this would have been the company’s inability to borrow and fund existing and future projects. Moreover, as the credit profile weakens, the cost of borrowing shoots up. Inability to raise funds, higher cost of borrowings, pressure on cash flows and profitability could actually worsen financials at the consolidated level.

In this situation, it was in the interest of both the company and bankers to resolve the issue since it would not only have implications for Mundra’s standalone project debt (Rs 20,100 crore) but also threaten the ability to service the group project debt of close to Rs 46,500 crore on an equity of Rs 3,000 crore. Today, close to 82 percent of company’s enterprise value (market capitalisation and debt) consists of debt that the company owes to the banks.

Will this structure succeed?

Financially, while there is nothing that changes prima facie with the proposed structure (a slump sale of assets into a separate subsidiary), the market is quite an optimist in believing that the new structure would possibly mean a stake sale in the newly carved-out subsidiary.

The company is said to be in talks with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) which already has power purchase agreements (PPA) with Adani Power for about 2000 MW.

The Mundra-based power project, which runs on imported coal, has already cut the supplies by 1250 MW to GUVNL citing unviability of the project. GUVNL, therefore, fears inadequate supply of power. If it has to arrange for alternative sources, the new PPAs will have to be signed at 4.25-4.5 paisa per unit. Hence, it would not be as economic as procuring power from Adani Power.

The other alternative the market is speculating is that GUVNL might consider taking majority stake in the newly carved-out subsidiary. Hypothetically, even if losses are shared at 50:50 (in the case of 50 percent stake) the cost of power (existing Rs 2.4 per unit and a loss of 40-50 paisa per unit) would come to around Rs 3 per unit, which is still cheaper compared to signing new PPAs at Rs 4.25-4.5 per unit.

Mundra will be able to lower its losses to the extent of its stake sale in the proposed subsidiary. That apart, as a result of divestment, the debt and interest of the Mundra project could now also shift out of Adani Power's consolidated balance sheet thereby improving its debt-to-equity and interest coverage ratio, which is currently stressed.

However, these are all possibilities. Meanwhile, analysts are already putting zero value to the Mundra project. Lack of any workable solution will further erode the value of its good assets thus impacting net worth and putting further pressure on share price. Part of it is already visible. Post erosion in equity resulting in a decline in the book value, the stock trades at 3.5 times price to book value of FY17 compared to 1.2 times its price to book value of FY16.