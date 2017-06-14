Why there's more than meets the eye on Uber CEO's leave of absence

Moneycontrol News

Uber co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Travis Kalanick on Tuesday announced that he will be taking indefinite time off from the company.

In an email sent to staff on Tuesday, he wrote: “Recent events have brought home for me that people are more important than work, and that I need to take some time off of the day-to-day."

Kalanick's decision to take time off comes in the aftermath of his mother's death a few weeks ago. But his position has also come under increasing scrutiny of late after a series of controversies including a long investigation by former US Attorney General Eric Holder into the company's culture and workplace practices.

In February, Susan Fowler, an ex-employee of the startup, accused the company's human resources team of ignoring numerous complaints of sexual harassment filed by women in the company. She also cited an instance where the HR refused to take action against a manager as he was "a high performer". She also questioned the gender diversity at the company.

Kalanick's leave also coincided with the company board's review of the report submitted by the Eric Holder-led teams which aims at changing Uber's workplace culture and recommends decentralising power.

According to Bloomberg, at least half-a-dozen members of the recruiting team had left the firm after their attempt to prioritise diversity hiring was resisted by Kalanick.

Kalanick has also been accused of having a brash approach while running the cab aggregator.

In March, a video showing him arguing with an Uber driver who asked him why the company's rates had dropped went viral. Kalanick later apologised for yelling at the driver and admitted that he needed to "grow up" and seek "leadership help".

In his letter on Tuesday, Kalanick said: "I also need to work on Travis 2.0 to become the leader that this company needs and that you deserve."

He did not mention when he plans to return. "It’s hard to put a timeline on this – it may be shorter or longer than we might expect."

The company will be run by a management committee in his absence.