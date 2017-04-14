Why layoffs at Snapdeal shouldn't set the alarm bells ringing

By Kunal Khattar

General Partner at advantEdge Partners

All entrepreneurs take risks. More often than not, and particularly in case of startups, their bets may not pay off.

Confronted with a failure, they have to make a choice – shut down the business or learn from their mistakes, reassess the environment, pivot and take another shot at reinventing and rebooting their business. If this reinvention is hinged upon innovation, success becomes increasingly plausible.

The Austrian economist Joseph Schumpeter has stated that ‘Innovation is the core of the theory of creative destruction.’ When applied to the current cycle of layoffs in Indian startups, it helps us make sense of these developments.

Snapdeal’s recent decision to let go of a large fraction of its workforce – estimated to be as high as 2,000 out of a total of 4,300 employees– is an indication of the economist’s theory playing out for yet another time.

The Gurgaon based online marketplace, which has so far raised USD 1.56 billion in 11 rounds from 21 investors; including a USD 500 million round less than two years ago, has faced many crises before.

Each time though, its founders have pivoted their business and managed to stabilize the business.

Most startups take one-two pivots to get their business model right anyways, but Snapdeal has pivoted many times before and mostly emerged stronger every time. Will the current crisis be yet another turning point for the company? We would have to wait and watch.

The situation that Snapdeal finds itself in also throws up important lessons for the startup ecosystem at large.

It is a perfect example of how companies that raise too much money too soon end up going out looking for a fight. They put an unhealthy focus on beating their competition instead of wooing their customers.

They also inevitably end up scaling a model without first validating the same and testing the product market fit.

If there is no dearth of cash in the bank, companies end up attempting too many business models all at once -many times unrelated or at the most with minimum synergy, instead of focusing on just one and getting that right. The focus is on land grab (market share) instead of getting the unit economics right.

This diffusion of focus inevitably results in a lot of cash burn. At its peak, Snapdeal was spending Rs 50 crore every month on marketing and customer acquisition, in a bid to enhance its market share, because the belief at that time was that the next round’s valuation would be determined by a multiple of its GMV.

But, when the next round of funding did not come through, the marketing spends were promptly reduced to as low as Rs 5 crore a month. Talk about crash and burn. Or in this case ‘Burn and Crash’.

Difference between a pivot and turnaround

The theory of creative destruction further goes on to says that if something must fail, fail fast. Large and established companies undergo a slow decay for years, especially once their business model loses its relevance because of innovation and disruption from other more nimble competitors.

Startups do not have this luxury; and it is wise to quickly recognize how the rapidly altering external environment necessitates the need for a flexible business model and an iterative execution strategy, one that has the ability to a take corrective steps and evolves with as the business evolves over time.

Now that the founders have signaled their intentions to focus on profitability, they must realize that turnarounds requires very different skillsets from the ones that are needed to scale and grow operations in normal times.

Also, a turnaround is very different from a pivot. A pivot is normally attempted by companies at an early stage, which are still small and relatively nimble.

When you have already achieved scale, normally a company would attempt a turnaround to resolve a legitimate business crisis or a “near death experience”.

Turnarounds aim to resolve situations like mounting inefficiencies in operations or depleted cash reserves.

A pivot on the other hand is necessitated when the product-market fit is not right, or the response from customers was not as expected. A failed pilot also necessitates a pivot. But Snapdeal today needs a turnaround or amalgamation (which looks more likely now).

Developed markets have turnaround specialists whose job is to get the company back on its feet and running again. In India though, the job is made more difficult because of cultural issues around layoffs and resistance from other stakeholders.

Just look at how Snapdeal’s suppliers have already approached government fearing that they will not receive their payments.

The Snapdeal reincarnation has to taken as a sign of the Indian startup ecosystem maturing. Let’s be clear, layoffs and rightsizing is not a big deal in any major developed markets around the world.

The ebbs in business cycles, especially funding slowdowns inevitably force startups to take drastic steps to ensure their survival. Besides, downsizing is clearly a better alternative to going out of business.

It leads to temporary pain to the laid off employees, but sooner or later they will end up finding other jobs in a competitive and growing market. That’s just the nature of the startup ecosystem.

For Snapdeal though, the road ahead is going to be very rough. All of the company stakeholders – from its employees and suppliers to the investors – will have to make sacrifices in terms of either job or salary cuts, receivables and reduced make to market valuation.

The unenviable task for the management is to execute these difficult steps while simultaneously ensuring that operations do not suffer.

Good communication will protect brand Snapdeal

I believe good PR and media relations will play a huge role in diffusing the current crisis. Snapdeal also needs to get better at crisis management.

The leaders should communicate more often, and be more open and transparent with all stakeholders – especially their employees and customers.

They not only need to protect their brand, but also communicate what it stands for, once the dust settles.

The founders have to be available to any and all employees who have questions and concerns.

It is an emotional time for all, but to ensure that you have the support of those remaining, you have to be seen as leading from the front. I still remember the time from my previous startup Carnation Auto, we were pivoting from a company owned asset heavy model to an asset light franchise model, we had to reduce a majority of the workforce over a period of time.

We spent three months in planning the process, ensured that there was continuous avenues of communication and sufficient resources to ensure that the pain was minimised. The founders and management lead from the front.

And apart from some minor challenges here and there, the company was able to achieve the objective and turn the operations around and achieve break-even.

I feel Snapdeal will emerge smaller, leaner and fitter at the end of this crisis, and in a much better position for an eventual merger or acquisition.

They are fortunate enough to have strong investors with deep pockets and experience with other portfolio companies, who will need to play a key role in this turnaround.

But like I said before, the terms of the transaction would hinge on how successfully the founders and the management are able to achieve this transition while keeping operations going. Lets wait and watch.

(Data source: Crunchbase, Moneycontrol Startups)

(advantEdge Partners is an investor in Smartivity, Shuttl, Rapido, IIMJobs and TrulyMadly.)