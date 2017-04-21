App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Apr 21, 2017 09:59 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

'Why did Katappa kill Bahubali?' The answer?

The much awaited film Baahubali 2 is all set to release on April 28. Today the team premiered a 10 minute "VR short" of the movie called the "The Sword of Baahubali" at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. So we decided to catch up with blockbuster film maker SS Rajamouli, director of Baahubali along with Raja Koduri of Radeon Technologies Group, AMD to know more about the team's expectations from the upcoming sequel. CNBC-TV18's Megha Vishwanath also tried to find the answer to the big question that all Baahubali fans have been asking – Why did Katappa kill Baahubali?

Watch following video for more...

tags #AMD #Entertainment #Radeon Technologies #Raja Koduri #SS Rajamouli #Tribeca Film Festival

