App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
May 03, 2017 09:58 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

White Fox Bringing Justin Bieber To India

It's a treat for pop music fans in India! Canadian singer & songwriter Justin Bieber will perform in the country on May 10. Organized by event production and management company White Fox India, the Grammy award winner will bring his 'Purpose World Tour' to the D.Y. Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai. CNBC-TV18'S Shruti Mishra caught up with Arjun Jain, Director at White Fox India and the man who is bringing to the country one of the highest paid ticketed live events - Justin Bieber Purpose Tour.

Watch accompanying video for more...

tags #Entertainment #Justin Beiber #Purpose Tour #White Fox India

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.