White Fox Bringing Justin Bieber To India

It's a treat for pop music fans in India! Canadian singer & songwriter Justin Bieber will perform in the country on May 10. Organized by event production and management company White Fox India, the Grammy award winner will bring his 'Purpose World Tour' to the D.Y. Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai. CNBC-TV18'S Shruti Mishra caught up with Arjun Jain, Director at White Fox India and the man who is bringing to the country one of the highest paid ticketed live events - Justin Bieber Purpose Tour.