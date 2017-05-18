Which is India's most valued brand? Find out here

Tata Group continues to be India’s leading brand, according to the annual study of the leading brand in valuation firm Brand Finance. While the group has retained its top position, its value has fallen by four percent to USD 13.1 billion in 2017.

Contrary to the belief, this fall is not due to the boardroom battle between Ratan Tata and Cyrus Mistry, reports Business Standard. Between 2015 and 2016, the group’s value fell nearly 11 percent.

“There has been intense speculation as to whether brand value has fallen due to Tata’s boardroom drama,” David Haigh, CEO, Brand Finance said.

“In our view this is emphatically not the case. Tata’s brand strength index score in fact improved significantly this year and its rating was upgraded from A+ to AA+,” he said.

Instead, the fall in value is mostly due to challenging operating scenario in most of the industries.

Brand Finance believes that under the leadership of new chairman – N Chandrasekaran – Tata can re-grow its brand value.

The second most valued brand in India is mobile operator company Bharti Airtel with valuations of USD 7.7 billion. Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) ranks third with USD 6.8 billion.

The study reveals that India’s total brand value increased 15 percent in 2017 – 68 of the 100 domestic companies have grown in value.

It firm Infosys lists of number fourth with valuation of USD 6.2 billion, a jump of one rank. Public bank State Bank of India has slipped to fifth rank from the third last year with USD 5.5 billion in valuation.

For this year, fast moving goods company (FMCG) ITC has been named the most powerful brand. “It is India’s only AAA rated brand, with a Brand Strength Index score of 86,” said the report.

The biggest loser has been mobile manufacturer Micromax, which dropped down to the 95th position. The company’s valuation reduced by 39 percent. The biggest gainer is IndiGo Airlines at 62nd position.

In its Brand Finance Global 500 2017, Google tops the list with USD 109,470 million valuation followed by iphone maker Apple with valuation of USD 107,141 million.

Third spot is taken by Amazon.com, followed by AT&T and Microsoft.