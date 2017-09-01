WhatsApp stops working globally amid mystery outage

Moneycontrol News

WhatsApp suddenly stopped working, leaving many of its users confused because of a mystery outage on Thursday. According to some users, the popular mobile messaging app couldn't be used for sending or receiving messages for a short while.

A report in The Independent has stated that the popular app reported problems in many areas including Brazil, Mexico and Northern Europe. While many suffered from the problem other users in the affected areas seemingly had no problem in getting online.

It is not yet clear why so many people in certain areas got affected by the problem. WhatsApp, which is owned by the social networking giant Facebook is usually very reliable. The app usually is free from any serious troubles and even minor ones are solved immediately.