Dec 07, 2017 03:02 PM IST

West Bengal to announce new IT policy in January: CM Mamata Banerjee

The government has had discussions with industry bodies such as ASSOCHAM, CII and Nasscom before framing the policy, she said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The West Bengal government will announce a new information technology (IT) policy at Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) in January, chief minister Mamata Banerjee said today.

"We have decided to announce a new IT policy during the BGBS in January. We want to create more jobs in the IT sector and might even dole out property tax, rental tax reliefs and other subsidies," Banerjee said at the Infocom 2017 here.

The CM also said companies like TCS, Cognizant were expanding here and ITC Infotech will begin operations soon.

The government is also setting up a hardware park at Sonarpur near the metropolis, she said.

"There is space available for creating 2.6 lakh job opportunities in the state," she said.

