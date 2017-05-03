May 02, 2017 09:45 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
West Bengal, Goa yet to notify RERA rules
While for many homebuyers the wait has ended, there are some in states like West Bengal and Goa who still await a realty regulator. CNBC-TV18's Stacy Pereira and Farah Bookwala Vhora find what's in store for them.
