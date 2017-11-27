App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Nov 27, 2017 04:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

West Bengal biz-friendly, legacy issues will take time to dissolve: Mamata Banerjee

Banerjee however said owing to the previous 34 years of Left Front rule, there were some legacy issues which would take some time to wither away.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today said though the state has done well in terms of ease of doing business, some legacy issues concerning the previous Left government will take some time to wither away.

She was addressing Horasis Asia meeting here and urged a section of overseas diaspora to come and invest in West Bengal as it was now the most preferred destination.

"In terms of ease of doing business, West Bengal has inched several points upward. It is now the third state in terms of doing business," she said.

Banerjee however said owing to the previous 34 years of Left Front rule, there were some legacy issues which would take some time to wither away.

The chief minister, speaking before 300 foreign delegates from the US, Europe, and Asia said the state was strategically poised, safe and sound politically and geographically.

"Everything is there in the state and we need just your availability," she said.

Both physical and social infrastructure in the state were improving, she said, adding that work culture too had improved a lot.

Banerjee also invited the attending delegates to participate in the ensuing Bengal Global Business Summit on January 16 and 17.

Meanwhile, chairman of Brazil-China Chamber of Commerce Charles Tang offered to set up a football development centre in West Bengal which Banerjee gladly accepted.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Mamata Banerjee #west bengal

most popular

Top 5 stocks to buy in November expiry week which could give up to 14% return

Top 5 stocks to buy in November expiry week which could give up to 14% return

Bitcoin cracks $9,600 just hours after breaking $9,000 level

Bitcoin cracks $9,600 just hours after breaking $9,000 level

Who says IPOs don’t make money! Nearly 100 stocks rose up to 6000% in last 10 years

Who says IPOs don’t make money! Nearly 100 stocks rose up to 6000% in last 10 years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.