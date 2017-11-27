We're looking to buy out partners or having ESSL issue shares to us: REC's PV Ramesh

Rural Electrification Corporation has been in the business of funding generation, transmission and distribution projects as well as spearheading government’s power sector initiatives in the rural areas for almost five decades. Moneycontrol caught up with the company’s Chairman and Managing Director PV Ramesh to discuss the emerging scenario in the power sector as the company gets closer to achieving its targets. Ramesh talked about funding manufacturers of electric vehicles as well as lending money to run infrastructure like charging stations and storage systems.

REC is a nodal agency for a number of flagship programmes of the government. That includes Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gram Jyoti Yojna, Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojna which is the Saubhagya. We also administer the National Electricity Fund and monitor the Power for All programme for the government of India. This is basically to facilitate realising the vision of the Prime Minister and the government to ensure quality, assured, affordable power to all citizens in the shortest possible time. To this extent, every state has prepared its own plan to provide power for all citizens. Some have said 2018; some have said 2019.

Now to this extent, the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gram Jyoti Yojna is an integrated programme for village electrification, habitat electrification and also to make critical investments in system strengthening, upgrading the distribution network.

In our country, if you see, the weakest link traditionally had been the distribution because that’s where the least investment is made but that’s where you have the biggest challenges, both in terms of access, billing efficiency, collection efficiency and proper management of the system. That is where you interface with the consumer, millions of consumers. Now, so that is where the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gram Jyoti Yojna is investing, especially in that particular side. Now, we are very close to achieving the village electrification target.

We have crossed the 15,000 village mark; about 1035 villages are uninhabited. So we have about 2300 odd villages to go before the deadline, the deadline is May 1, 2018. That’s the target which the Hon’bl Prime Minister has set for us. The system strengthening part is progressing fairly well. There are a lot more investment needs to be made. We are making that available through our commercial window, through our commercial financing as loans to the distributors.

Now, the Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojna, which is a Saubhagya scheme, will reach out to the households. These households need to be reached before December 31, 2018. The average works out to be 1 lakh households a day to be connected. We are gearing up for that moment to see we reach that very quickly. This is the universe in which we are operating. I do believe that these are transformational changes that are taking place.

Imagine that every house has power. The government system goes to provide 4 LED bulbs, one fan and one charging station. But then many families are likely to buy several other gadgets, maybe heaters. So this will lead to a new enterprise development, new commercial activity; children will study longer hours; health centres will have freezers which can store immunization for longer hours. This transforms the whole dynamics of health, education, job creation, rural industrialization and drive the Make in India programme in a very big way. It’s a very transformational moment in the power sector.

These are two-three important issues. One is we have a very important proposition to strengthen the entire distribution network. It is robust enough to ensure quality power to all citizens and at the same time under UDAY it has kickstarted the process of revitalizing the discoms which basically means better governance, reducing the debt burden, creating more financial space so that the capital investment can be made. Above all it can make investments in the distribution system. These are all integrated packages where the future lies.

Strengthening the distribution system overhaul, its management, technology, its efficiency, smart metering, so all this together using the technology and the transformational impact of the new emerging technologies make the discoms viable, financially, commercially so that they in turn will be able to buy power, more power. The demand for power would increase exponentially and when the demand for power increases, the generation capacity, with a plant load factor of 60 percent or 65 percent, could go up to 80-85 percent.

New plants would come up and then concurrently, a lot of investment is being made in creating a national transmission grid. Already, we have a functioning National Grid and a number of private players are being brought in through tariff-based competitive bidding, to create this, strengthen further, augment the capacity of the transmission system. Now, these are concurrently ongoing processes. And, overall, the government is committed to achieving the Paris Protocol commitments of having 40 percent blend of green energy by 2030 and which is adding another 175 GW by 2022. That again is a huge driver.

Absolutely. Centralised power boards are gone. They are replaced with companies which are decentralised and unbundled. The future is going to be a lot more decentralised, a lot more green.

What are we seeing? We are seeing an exponential growth in technological sophistication of the green energy, whether it is solar, wind, waste to energy -- the prices have come down and the efficiency has increased. The second is automation, the smart metering, smart grids, the SCADA systems.

The storage is the next big breakthrough. You can a have a battery that can store; you can carry your power wherever you want to. You don’t need to have a central thing. And then the electrical vehicles, the commercial vehicles and the smaller vehicles and passenger vehicles and the necessary infrastructure.

There’s a whole slew of new market opportunities that are opening up because of these technological explosions. That would make a very big difference in the coming years and that is where the REC has to be to remain relevant, to remain competitive, to remain commercially viable.

The Energy Efficiency Services is joint venture company of REC and we have a one-third stake in that. We are keen on actually increasing our stake and then driving EESL to be really the engine for energy efficiency transformation in India.

The second is that we ourselves directly lend to those involved in setting up infrastructure, say, financing manufacturing of electrical vehicles, financing of charging infrastructure, financing of those manufacturing battery storage devices. This is in perfect harmony with our mandate and also; this is in perfect harmony with the changing ecosystem of the business environment which means new products, which means more flexible financing, which means more responsive.

That’s why we have been having frequent interactions, roundtables with those who are involved in this business. If you look at our renewable energy financing model, we have made far-reaching changes; we have brought down the interest rates and we have made it very flexible.

We are looking at that. This is a collective (decision). There are discussions that are going on. We are looking at both (buying out partners or having ESSL issue new shares to REC). Others have to agree as well. We talked about a majority stake but the others are interested. It’s a good company; it’s a fast-growing company. It has a huge relevance for the future, so every stakeholder is equally interested. It’s easier to talk about it than (actually raising the stake).

We are proud of our brand. REC is now a well-known international brand. But then when people expand Rural Electrification Corporation, people tend to think that our mandate is limited not just to rural but they think we implement rural electrification projects like irrigation pumpsets, household connection. We don’t implement. Our subsidiaries do; some of them do in inhospitable places but we are basically a financing company. We are a national power sector, power development and financing company; we are not just a financing company.

REC is uniquely positioned by virtue of it being the nodal agency for all flagship government programmes. It’s not just a financing company, it’s a financing plus plus. In fact, it is catalysing the power sector development in this country in more ways than one. It is a power financing and power finance and development company. I mean in a way, your name must reflect your mandate as well as your activities.

Somehow, there’s a feeling, it’s not my feeling, it’s a feeling that is widely shared internally among those who are familiar with REC, that Rural Electrification Corporation doesn’t convey what we do. There was a talk about that. We are still discussing. But you know REC, as a brand, is quite well established now.

(Laughs) We are known as REC and we would like to be known as REC. It’s a 50-year-old company. You will know when the board considers that (the name change).

See ultimately we are a public sector enterprise. We are owned by the government; we work under the Ministry of Power. The Ministry of Power, the Department of Public Enterprises, Ministry of Finance, they all have a major say in what we do. They ultimately would have to accept our demand. But I do believe that we have the capacity, the potential, the experience and the expertise to go far beyond the power sector and infrastructure as a whole.

There are huge opportunities to be leveraged because there is government financing to drive infrastructure and infrastructure. There is power everywhere, but you can’t build a port without power; you can’t build an airport without power. In that sense where there are related legacies, there is a possibility for expansion and I would like to see really REC become -- number one -- become really a principal driver across the value chain of the energy spectrum and the infrastructure segment and then incrementally go global.

Not formally, informal discussions are going on. Everyone will have their own role.

When the RBI came up with this concept idea of a wholesale bank, we were quite excited about that because I believe we are well positioned to be, not so much a retail bank, but a wholesale bank. A wholesale bank that basically services the power segment or may be energy segment, we certainly would be interested as and when that comes.

If the RBI calls for applications, we would certainly apply. All power companies could be our clients, all IPPs (independent power producers) and SEBs (state electricity boards).

We continue to look at every opportunity. Our board has approved these products; we are designing new products; we are not stepping back. At the same time, there is a certain lull in investing in the generation sector, other than in the renewables. There is a sort of plateau though some states have again come back and they are investing but it is not the sort of a big upswing as it was a few years ago. But I would like to believe the demand would very quickly come and in the coming days, you will see a big demand for investment in the power sector. I believe that the Ministry is seriously looking at this next horizon -- 5 to 10 years.

We are looking at overseas markets. We are at an advanced stage of discussing Nepal, Bhutan hydro projects, funding those projects. We are also looking at the consultancy business in the Middle East and Africa. These are transmission, distribution and generation, across the spectrum.

We are on track with our targets and we will certainly exceed our own expectations. We have some internal targets; we have disbursed Rs 26,500 crores in the first half, and that is 2 percent growth over last year’s. But in terms of sanctions, we have grown 16 percent. That figure is about Rs 50,000 crores. Our loan book growth should be in the order of 15 to 20 percent. It is now standing at Rs 2,15,000 crore.

The borrowing target is Rs 55,000 crore of which USD 1.5 billion is overseas. We have got an approval from the SEBI, the Reserve Bank of India. We got it 15 days ago. We are actually right now floating USD 400 million bonds in overseas markets in the second week of December. We will borrow much higher. We may increase it substantially. I think Rs 65,000 crore will be more realistic (for the whole financial year).