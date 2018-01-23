Welspun Corp to raise Rs 250 cr via NCDs

Welspun Corp, the flagship company of Welspun Group, plans to raise Rs 250 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis.

"The Board of Directors at its meeting...approved the issue of 2,500 secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of the face value of Rs 10,00,000 each at par aggregating Rs 250 crore by way of private placement basis," Welspun Corp said in a BSE filing.

Shares of Welspun Corp settled 1.39 per cent lower at Rs 191.15 on the BSE.