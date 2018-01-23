Welspun Corp to raise Rs 250 cr via NCDs

Shares of Welspun Corp settled 1.39 per cent lower at Rs 191.15 on the BSE.
Welspun Corp, the flagship company of Welspun Group, plans to raise Rs 250 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis.
"The Board of Directors at its meeting...approved the issue of 2,500 secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of the face value of Rs 10,00,000 each at par aggregating Rs 250 crore by way of private placement basis," Welspun Corp said in a BSE filing.Shares of Welspun Corp settled 1.39 per cent lower at Rs 191.15 on the BSE.