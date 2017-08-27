Full text: Interim CEO Pravin Rao welcomes back 'Employee No.0002' Nilekani

After a massive rejig on the Infosys board, nterim CEO UB Pravin Rao has sent out an email to employees welcoming Nandan Nilekani as Chairman. Here's the full text:

Dear Infoscion,

The Board of Directors today unanimously approved the appointment of Mr Nandan Nilekani as the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board with immediate effect. No stranger to Infosys, Mr Nilekani is an iconic leader, successful entrepreneur and someone who has played a pivotal role in India's transition to a digital economy. Among his many achievements, Mr Nilekani led the implementation of one of the world's biggest technology initiatives - India's Aadhaar program. He is one of the co-founders of Infosys and served as our CEO from 2002 to 2007. He is also the author of the best-selling and award-winning book "Imagining India".

The company also announced that following Mr. Nilekani's appointment, Mr R. Seshasayee stepped down from the Board. Also stepping down from the Board, effectively immediately, are Dr. Vishal SIkka, Mr. Jeffrey Lehman and Prof. John Etchemendy, each of whom welcomed the appointment of the new Chairman. Mr. Ravi Venkatesan stepped down from his role of Co-Chairman and will continue on the Board as an Independent Director.

This is a major milestone is ensuring the smooth transition of our organization so we can focus even more on delivering the promises we have made to our clients and to ourselves.

Over the past week, I have been amazed and deeply touched by the support of our clients and every Infoscion as we go through this transition. This is a true testament to our commitment to Infosys' values that each of you espouse and demonstrate in your day-to-day work.

Please don't hesitate to continue to send any questions or thoughts that you may have.

Proud to be an Infoscion, and to welcome Employee No. 0002 back to our family!

Regards,

Pravin RaoInterim CEO & MD