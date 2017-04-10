Apr 06, 2017 02:04 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
We would like to see MIP coming in: Tom Albanese
From the side-lines of CNBC-TV18 Global Natural Resources Conclave in Delhi Anshu Sharma caught up with CEO of Vedanta, Tom Albanese and began by asking him about minimum import price (MIP) for aluminium sector.
From the side-lines of CNBC-TV18 Global Natural Resources Conclave in Delhi, Anshu Sharma caught up with CEO of Vedanta, Tom Albanese and began by asking him about minimum import price (MIP) for aluminium sector.For more details, watch accompanying video...