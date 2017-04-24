We don't track users if they've deleted our app, claims Uber

Moneycontrol Bureau

Taxi hailing app Uber on Monday issued a statement saying that it does not track individual users or their current location if they’ve deleted the Uber app.

The statement by Uber came hours after a media report which mentioned that Apple CEO Tim Cook had informed Uber CEO Travis Kalanick for violation by Uber of Apple's stores privacy guidelines and warned of getting Uber's app 'kicked out' of app store.

Uber however justified its earlier tracking mechanisms in the statement. "Similar techniques are also used for detecting and blocking suspicious logins to protect our users' accounts. Being able to recognize known bad actors when they try to get back onto our network is an important security measure for both Uber and our users,” an Uber spokesperson said.

According to the report in New York Times, Uber had been secretly recording key details of iPhones even after its app had been deleted by a user. Uber claimed it was a fraud detection mechanism but Apple CEO Tim Cook claimed the move violated Apple’s privacy guidelines. Uber risked being kicked out of the Apple store in 2015, the media report claimed.

Earlier in 2014, Uber had also come under fire for violation of personal privacy when it allegedly tracked a journalist's location using it's technology tool called God's View.