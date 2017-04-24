App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Apr 24, 2017 08:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

We don't track users if they've deleted our app, claims Uber

The statement by Uber came hours after a media report which mentioned that Apple CEO Tim Cook had informed Uber CEO Travis Kalanick for violation by Uber of Apple's stores privacy guidelines and warned of getting Uber's app 'kicked out' of app store.

We don't track users if they've deleted our app, claims Uber

Moneycontrol Bureau 

Taxi hailing app Uber on Monday issued a statement saying that it does not track individual users or their current location if they’ve deleted the Uber app.

The statement by Uber came hours after a media report which mentioned that Apple CEO Tim Cook had informed Uber CEO Travis Kalanick for violation by Uber of Apple's stores privacy guidelines and warned of getting Uber's app 'kicked out' of app store.

Uber however justified its earlier tracking mechanisms in the statement. "Similar techniques are also used for detecting and blocking suspicious logins to protect our users' accounts. Being able to recognize known bad actors when they try to get back onto our network is an important security measure for both Uber and our users,” an Uber spokesperson said.

According to the report in New York Times, Uber had been secretly recording key details of iPhones even after its app had been deleted by a user. Uber claimed it was a fraud detection mechanism but Apple CEO Tim Cook claimed the move violated Apple’s privacy guidelines. Uber risked being kicked out of the Apple store in 2015, the media report claimed.

Earlier in 2014, Uber had also come under fire for violation of personal privacy when it allegedly tracked a journalist's location using it's technology tool called God's View.

tags #Apple #Travis Kalanick #Uber

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.