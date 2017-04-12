App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Apr 12, 2017 03:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Watch: What is a BS 3 vehicle and how does the ban affect you?

The recent Supreme Court ruling on phasing out BS-III vehicles shook up the auto industry as many companies were left with crores worth of inventory.

Watch: What is a BS 3 vehicle and how does the ban affect you?

The recent Supreme Court ruling on phasing out BS-III vehicles shook up the auto industry as many companies were left with crores worth of inventory.

Here is a video that explains why the BS-III vehicles had to go and also takes you through the effects of the ban on the common man.

