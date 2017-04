CNBC-TV18's Mangalam Maloo caught up with Mohan Goenka, Priti A Sureka and Harsha Vardhan Agarwal both Directors of Emami the FMCG Company to get a sense of their next step towards expanding business.

He also asked them about their famous brands Zandu Balm and the revolutionary product 'Fair and Handsome'.

For more, catch CNBC-TV18’s special show Weekender at 10.30 pm tonight.