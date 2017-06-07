Warburg Pincus to back Salgame’s venture with $300 million investment

Moneycontrol News

Former Tata Communications President Rangu Salgame promoted Princeton Growth Ventures announced on Tuesday that it has received an investment commitment of about USD 300 million from an affiliate of Warbug Pincus.

Princeton GV claims that it will create a Global Telecommunications, Media and Technology (TMT) infrastructure platform and acquire standalone assets as well as carve-out new ones in India, China, Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Latin America.

Highlighting a shortage of focused high quality co-location and data centers in Asia and Latin in the face rapid growth of cloud, mobile and video streaming, Viraj Sawhney, Managing Director, Warburg Pincus, said, “We believe telecom companies will increasingly divest non-core assets, which should lead to a number of attractive investment opportunities in data centers and the broader TMT infrastructure sector.”

Rangu Salgame, Chairman and CEO of Princeton GV, said, “We are excited to partner with Warburg Pincus given their successful track record of backing management teams in building and growing great businesses, their global network in TMT and their strong presence across the major emerging markets.”

The company seeks to build a multi-billion dollar internet infrastructure platform by acquiring assets from or partnering with telecom and media companies and independent players, and further investing in these assets, Salgame said.

Chandler Reedy, Managing Director, Warburg Pincus, said, “We see a significant opportunity in the creation of a new platform to meet the growing needs of data centres and digital cloud services across emerging market regions, and we are excited to partner with Rangu and the Princeton GV team on this venture.”

Salgame earlier worked with Tata Communications, Cisco Systems and Verizon Communications before founding Princeton VG.

Warburg Pincus LLC is a global private equity firm focused on growth investing. The firm has more than USD 44 billion in private equity assets under management and an active portfolio of more than 140 companies.