Warburg Pincus likely to buy 49% stake in CAMS

The US-based private equity firm Warburg Pincus is close to buying 49 percent stake in Computer Age Management Services (CAMS), India's largest share registry and transfer agent.

The firm, which started its India operations during the mid-90's will now have the option of taking control of CAMS and increase its stake up to 74 percent if the proposal materialises.

According to an Economic Times report, people in the know have claimed that the proposed deal values the Chennai-based company at around Rs 3,500 crore.

"The deal will involve a significant minority stake purchase initially and enable Warburg Pincus to hike its stake in the future in a staggered manner," one of them was quoted saying in the report.

While NSE Strategic Investment Corp owns 45 percent stake in CAMS, HDFC Group holds 20 percent and Acsys 35 percent.

The company, besides providing transfer agency services to mutual funds, also renders technology-enabled services to alternative investment funds, banks, NBFCs, insurance companies, and know-your-customer services.

Asset management industry's growth in the past few years has made the sector attractive. Earlier, General Atlantic had acquired 74 percent stake in Karvy Computershare, a competitor of CAMS, for approximately Rs 1,500 crore.

Even the present bid by Warburg to buy stake in CAMS had to face stiff competition by firms such as TrueNorth, Partners Group and TA Associates.