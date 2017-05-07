Want to make your existing TV smart? Three tips to know before you upgrade

Chaitanya Gudipaty

Moneycontrol News

Television technology has seen a sea of change in the past decade. The world has moved on from standard definition content to HD content, and some players have even started offering Ultra HD or 4K videos. Apart from this, televisions have moved from analog to digital interface and with each day passing, consumers want to view videos, hear music that's being streamed online.

It has also become imperative for technology creators to offer an "content-plus" ecosystem — Internet, apps and more — to woo consumers.

With technological advances, it is now possible to turn your plain-Jane television set into a smart one capable of offering the aforementioned services. The best way to upgrade your exisiting television in to a smart TV is to use wireless streaming device — Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Amkette Evo TV and Apple TV, to name a few.

Before you purchase such a device, it will be worth your while to know keep these three important tips in mind

Stable Internet Connection

To stream videos, music or play web-based games, you need a stable Internet connection — at least 2Mbps. Needless to say the connection should be WiFi. The higher your Internet speeds, the lesser would you witness video/audio lags/buffers while playing multimedia content.

HDMI Port

Most streaming devices connect to the television through HDMI port. Check the number of HDMI ports (usually, located at the back of the TV set, ot on the sides). If you have hooked up a set-top box to the lone HDMI port on your TV set, fret not. You can purchase a good quality HDMI splitter — the device let's you connect multiple HDMI-enabled devices through a single port.

Recurring costs

While an Internet-enabled smart TV can definitely please visitors and guests, it would be wise to know that there are some recurring costs — Internet charges being the first of them. Several apps let you stream low-quality content for free, but for premium, high quality videos, music or TV shows you will have to pay subscription charges. Apps such as YouTube, DittoTV, Voot and Hotstar can offer you a fair number of videos and music, but you will have to pay to consume exclusive content on Netflix and Amazon Prime. Some of them seek a one-time subscription, others offer monthly subscription. It would be wise to check the costs involved as you will be paying for DTH/Cable TV, Internet and app subscription.