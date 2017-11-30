App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Nov 30, 2017 01:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Walmart Foundation grants $2mn to support Indian small farmers

The funding is aimed at providing financial support to ASI for implementation of Farmer Market Readiness Project in Andhra Pradesh, the foundation said in a statement.

Walmart Foundation today announced nearly USD 2 million grant to non-profit consulting firm, Agribusiness Systems International (ASI) to help small farmers in India diversify markets for their produce.

The funding is aimed at providing financial support to ASI for implementation of Farmer Market Readiness Project in Andhra Pradesh, the foundation said in a statement.

"The goal is to improve the livelihoods of 15,000 farmers and their families and communities over the coming two years," it said.

The project will provide farmers with knowledge, resources and services to enhance their market-readiness and expand their reach, it added.

related news

ASI will promote closer links between buyers and farmers by facilitating meetings between farmers and diverse buyers prior to planting season to share insights into upcoming market demand, standards, and prices under the programme.

It will also allow farmers to manage planting and crop rotation to maximise profits, the statement said.

Walmart Foundation Vice President, Programs Julie Gehrki said: "The approach that ASI is taking to the work is one that looks at how a range of actors – from government to financial institutions and local businesses – can all be a part of supporting farmers in this growth."

The support from Walmart Foundation to smallholder farmers in Andhra Pradesh will help unlock potential of farmer livelihoods for generations by focusing on sustainable and transparent partnerships with public and private sector supply chain actors, ASI India Country Representative Amit Singh said.

tags #Business #Companies #farmers #Walmart Foundation

most popular

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.