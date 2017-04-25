App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Apr 25, 2017 02:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Volkswagen launches Polo GT Sport priced up to Rs 9.21 lakh

The limited edition, Polo GT Sport will be available across both petrol and diesel variants of Polo GT, Volkswagen Groups Sales India said in a statement.

Volkswagen launches Polo GT Sport priced up to Rs 9.21 lakh

German auto major Volkswagen today launched a limited edition of its Polo GT hatchback priced up to Rs 9.21 lakh.

The limited edition, Polo GT Sport will be available across both petrol and diesel variants of Polo GT, Volkswagen Groups Sales India said in a statement.

While the petrol variant powered by a 1.2 litre engine is priced at Rs 9.11 lakh, the diesel option with a 1.5 litre engine costs Rs 9.21 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Polo GT Sport has new exterior and interior updates such as glossy black spoiler, 16 inch alloy wheels and leatherette finished seat covers, it added.

Commenting on the launch, Volkswagen Groups Sales India Managing Director Thierry Lespiaucq said the Polo GT Sport edition increases the sport quotient of the vehicle.

With this offering, the company is providing consumers with an option to choose a sportier variant of the Polo GT hatchback, he added.

tags #Business #diesel #petrol #Polo GT hatchback #Polo GT Sport #Volkswagen

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.