Vodafone extends cashback to more Micromax 4G smartphones

Vodafone India today said it has rolled out cashback offers on four more entry-level Micromax 4G smartphone models, expanding its ongoing association with the handset maker for bundled offerings.

In a statement, Vodafone said that its existing and new customers can purchase the new Micromax smartphones - Bharat 2 Plus, Bharat 3, Bharat 4 and Canvas -1 - and avail cash back offers.

The move is expected to accelerate the adoption of 4G smartphones at the entry level, the statement added.

The special offer would require customers do a recharge of at least Rs 150 per month for 36 months. The company said that users will receive a cash back of Rs 900 at the end of 18 months, and another tranche of Rs 1,300 cashback after another 18 months. This would the total cashback to Rs 2,200.

"The cash back will be credited to their Vodafone M-Pesa wallets," he added.

Depending on the model, the cashback scheme would bring down the effective price of these models to Rs 1,549 (against price of Rs 3,749) to Rs 3,799 (against original price of Rs 5,999).

"Recently, through our partnership with Micromax we launched the most affordable smartphone in the country at a very attractive price of Rs 999. We are now...bringing four more entry level Micromax 4G smartphones within the special cash back offer," Avneesh Khosla, Associate Director – Consumer Business, Vodafone India said.