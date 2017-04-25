Vistara signs MoU with Punjab govt to promote tourism

Vistara airlines in collaboration with Taj Hotels has signed an MoU with the Punjab government to promote tourism in the state.

Vistara CEO Phee Teik Yeoh and Gurjot Singh Malhi, Advisor to CEO, held detailed discussion on this with Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh here, an official spokesman said.

The Vistara team has proposed working with the state government to project Punjab as a key tourist destination and suggested signing an MoU to this effect, he said.

Vistara, a joint venture between Tata and Singapore Airlines, could work with Tata Group owned Taj hotels to push tourism in Punjab in a big way, the CEO said, suggesting that the MoU could help target other foreign airlines to promote the state in select foreign countries.

The chief minister responded positively to the suggestion, welcoming Vistara’s interest in promoting the state as a tourist destination, he said.

The chief minister suggested introduction of direct flights from Chandigarh to Singapore to facilitate travel to the Southeast Asian region, which is witnessing significant movement from Punjab, said the spokesman.

The Vistara team said they were happy to explore the feasibility of such a flight, he added.

With five more planes in its fleet, Vistara sees huge potential to connect Punjab with many more cities and countries.

At the moment, it connects Delhi and Amritsar.

Vistara stressed on the importance of the airlines working in coordination with the roadways and railways to promote religious tourism in Punjab, which draws lakhs of people every year to Amritsar.

Captain Amarinder assured the airlines that his government was keen to promote tourism as a means to generate employment and revive the economic growth of the state.

He further assured the visiting team that all efforts would be made by his government to help Vistara execute any plans in the interest of the state’s welfare.